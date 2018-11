23rd Annual WJOL Thanksgiving Classic

2018 WJOL

THANKSGIVING CLASSIC

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

GROUP A GROUP B

Joliet Catholic Lincoln-Way West

Joliet Central Lockport

Lemont Providence Catholic

Plainfield Central Romeoville

Monday, November 19, 2018

5:00 PM: Lincoln-Way West 47 vs. Providence Catholic 50

6:45 PM: Joliet Central 59 vs. Plainfield Central 45

7:00 PM: Lemont 53 vs. Joliet Catholic 44 (at Joliet Catholic)

8:30 PM: Lockport 70 vs. Romeoville 80

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

3:00 PM: Joliet Catholic 47 vs. Joliet Central 52

4:45 PM: Plainfield Central 54 vs. Lemont 57

6:30 PM: Romeoville 58 vs. Lincoln-Way West 42

8:15 PM: Providence Catholic 40 vs. Lockport 43

Friday, November 23, 2018

2:30 PM: Lincoln-Way West 46 vs. Lockport 57

4:15 PM: Plainfield Central 53 vs. Joliet Catholic 46

6:00 PM: Joliet Central 73 vs. Lemont 71

7:45 PM: Providence Catholic 58 vs. Romeoville 67

Saturday, November 24, 2018

10 AM: Lincoln-Way West vs. Joliet Catholic

11:45 AM: Plainfield Central vs. Providence Catholic

1:30 PM: Lemont vs. Lockport

3:15 PM: Joliet Central vs. Romeoville