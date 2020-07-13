24-Year-Old Man Shot Killed in Joliet
Joliet Police car/md
Joliet Police are sharing details regarding a fatal shooting late last week. It was on Thursday, July 9th at approximately 7:52pm, Officers were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Street in reference to an individual shot at the back of the residence. Upon arrival the officers located a 24 year-old male victim from Joliet on a porch, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.