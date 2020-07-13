      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

24-Year-Old Man Shot Killed in Joliet

Jul 13, 2020 @ 2:40pm
Joliet Police car/md

Joliet Police are sharing details regarding a fatal shooting late last week. It was on Thursday, July 9th at approximately 7:52pm, Officers were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Street in reference to an individual shot at the back of the residence. Upon arrival the officers located a 24 year-old male victim from Joliet on a porch, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. 

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington