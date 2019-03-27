For the first time since 1905 the Joliet Golf Club is making history and going public. The public is invited to play the Golf Club for the first time.

Jason Petree, the GM of the Joliet Golf Club formerly known as the Joliet Country Club which will be under the umbrella of Kemper Management. New changes including re-configuring some holes on the front nine to make it safer.

The Joliet Golf Club is still accepting annual memberships with members having access to preferred tee times and the pool. The dining room is open to the public for lunch and dinner. Sunday April 21st is open for Easter Brunch. Weddings, showers and banquets can also be held at JGC. To learn more click here.