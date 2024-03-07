1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

29th Annual Easterseals Joliet Region Telethon at Heroes West

March 7, 2024 10:10AM CST
Easterseals Joliet Region

Easterseals Joliet Region is celebrating their 29th Annual Celebration of Giving Telethon. It will be held on March 9th at Heroes West Sports Grill this Saturday March 9th between noon and 5 p.m.  See bands and enjoy 10% off food sale with $1 donation for every signature drink.

Easterseals Joliet Region provides exceptional services, education, outreach, and advocacy so that veterans, people living with autism and other disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our communities.

Joliet region supports Will, Grundy, Kendall, Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois Counties, and surrounding communities.

Click on QR code below to donate.

Easterseals Joliet Region

