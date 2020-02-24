2nd Annual Senior Health And Wellness Initiative on Friday, March 27th
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to Louis Joliet Mall for its second annual senior healthcare expo, “Learning My Options Senior Health & Wellness Checks.” The event is free and open to the public.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27th, seniors are invited to Center Court in Louis Joliet Mall for free health screenings for hearing, skin, blood pressure, cholesterol and respiratory. More than 30 vendors will provide health screening services, including local healthcare providers, speakers, exercises door prizes, on stage and more. Free lunch will be provided. Interested in having lunch, pre-register by March 6 th by calling (815) 723-9712 to get your name on the list.
More than 80,000 adults ages 60 and over live in Will County, according to local government estimates. Wellness screenings can provide key preventive health measures and can monitor current health issues. According to the National Council on Aging, about 80 percent of older adults live with at least one chronic disease, while 77 percent live with at least two. There are four chronic diseases that cause two-thirds of death each year—heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes.