2nd Confirmed Coronavirus Case In U.S.

Jan 24, 2020 @ 12:51pm
Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of cases of a new coronavirus from Wuhan has risen over 400 in China Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

A second case of the coronavirus is being confirmed in the United States. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the case is travel-related and the woman is a 60-year-old from Chicago. The CDC says the woman is in stable condition and traveled through O’Hare International Airport on January 13th. The other case was confirmed in Washington after a man in his 30s recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the epi-center of the virus is located.

