2nd Night Of Witches Night Out Sold Out

The second night of Witches Night Out at the Jacob Henry Mansion is sold out. This is the first year the event has expanded to a second night. Initially, Thursday, October 18th was the only night to dress up like a witch for charity. The event sold out within minutes. The organizers were able to add a second night, Wednesday, October 17th. On the “Witches Night Out” page organizers thanked the women of Will County.

“We are beyond humbled and amazed by our Witches! Tickets for both Wednesday, October 17th and Thursday, October 18th have sold out. We can’t thank you enough for your support, passion, and dedication to Witches Night Out.”

The fundraiser benefits services that support women and children including Guardian Angel Community Services, CASA of Will County, Stepping Stones Treatment Center, Will County Habitat for Humanity.