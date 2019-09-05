Plainfield Student Organizes Walk For Suicide Prevention Month
Scott Slocum with Plainfield Central student Kaden Dolbee
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and one Plainfield student is organizing a walk to raise awareness.
Plainfield High School-Central Campus senior and National Honor Society member Kaden Dolbee wants the community to come out on Saturday, September 14th at 6 p.m. at the Central Campus stadium on Fort Beggs Street.
Dolbee spoke with the Scott Slocum show and says this quest is personal for him. A family friend passed away when he was in the 7th grade and since then has tried to raise awareness.
Attendees, are encouraged to wear yellow, and will walk around the track for about an hour. Dolbee says he wants to keep the conversation going beyond September. Every Friday, through social media he wants to sent out a positive message.
He was tasked with organizing an event around a social cause in his role with the National Honor Society, as a social campaign officer. Besides the walk there will be yellow bracelets sold for a dollar with the inscription of #live more, stress less.
Proceeds from the wrist bands and money raised from the walk will go to Elyssa’s Mission, an organization that administers suicide prevention programs in schools.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs to talk call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.