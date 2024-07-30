1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

3rd Child Dies After A Stabbing Attack On A UK Dance Class

July 30, 2024 10:14AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — A 9-year-old girl wounded in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England has died, bringing the death toll to three.

Five children and two adults are still in critical condition in regional hospitals.

Police are questioning a 17-year-old suspect arrested minutes after the rampage in the seaside town of Southport.

Swift said on Instagram she was “completely in shock” and still taking in “the horror” of the event.

Local people left flowers and stuffed animals in tribute at a police cordon.

Popular Posts

1

Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Chase Along I-80
2

Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center In Joliet Is Being Sold
3

Unincorporated Joliet Shooting Victim Identified
4

Lockport And Crest Hill Losing A Retailer
5

Good News: I-55 Is Open Between Channahon and Wilmington

Recent Posts