40 School Board Candidates Line Up Early Monday At Will County Clerk’s Office To File Petitions

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry welcomed 40 local school board and Regional Office of Education candidates who arrived at her office early Monday morning to file petitions of candidacy for the April 2 Consolidated Election.

The 40 candidates who were present at the start of the business day will be placed into a lottery to determine who will receive the top position on the ballot in their respective elections. The lottery will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 26 at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet.

Candidates may file petitions throughout this week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Will County Clerk’s Office. The office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, which is the last day for candidates to file petitions.

Only school board and Regional Office of Education candidates file their petitions with the Will County Clerk’s Office. Candidates running for municipal, park district, library district, community college board, or fire district elections file their petitions with those respective agencies.

Staley Ferry, who took the reins at the Will County Clerk’s Office on Dec. 3, personally greeted the first 40 filers as well as many of the candidates who arrived later in the day to file their petitions.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to meet the candidates and help them file their petitions,” the County Clerk said. “Their decision to run for public office is the first step in building and continuing our vibrant democracy.”

For more information on filing petitions, contact the Will County Clerk’s Office at (815) 740-4615 or visit online at www.thewillcountyclerk.com.

Will County Clerk’s Office Press Release