40 States Under Blizzard, Wind, Snow Or Flood Alerts

Over 40 states are under wind, snow, blizzard or flood alerts as winter storms move across the country. Nine states in the Plains and the west are under blizzard warnings today. The storm will hit Oregon, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas. Tonight into tomorrow, the snow will start to impact Chicago, Milwaukee and Wisconsin. This comes as there’s a possibility of flash flooding and tornadoes from Texas to Florida. Flooding in the Northeast may begin on Tuesday from Virginia to Maine.

One to three inches of wet snow could begin Monday night with more snow and rain for Tuesday in Will County. Total snowfall expected to be between 3 – 6 inches.