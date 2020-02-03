$40M In First Month Of Legal Pot Sales In Illinois
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm
Illinois is raking it in in recreational pot sales and taxes. The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation claims the state has generated close to 40 million dollars in revenue from marijuana in the month of January. Thirty-point six million was sold to residents of Illinois and the other eight-point-six million was generated by out-of-state buyers.