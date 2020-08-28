United Plans To Furlough 2,850 Pilots If Feds Don’t Help
File photo/AP Photo/M. Spencer Green/United Airlines planes at O'Hare Airport
United Airlines is planning to furlough more than 28-hundred pilots after October 1st if it doesn’t get more help from the federal government. The Chicago-based airline and others earlier this year received 25-billion-dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding in exchange for suspending layoffs until the end of September. United still hopes furloughs can be avoided if the federal government gives airlines additional funding to help cover labor costs. The airline industry has taken a major financial hit with the pandemic causing a sharp decline in travel.