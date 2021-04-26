      Breaking News
48% Of Will County Residents Over Age 18 Have Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Apr 26, 2021 @ 6:27am
Health departments across Illinois are bringing back the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as part of the vaccination efforts. Many Johnson and Johnson clinics are being reactivated. Officials say they are being upfront with people about the nature of the vaccine and possible side effects before administering it.

Here in Will County, in the past 6 weeks,  Will County has more than tripled the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals from 7.10% on March 9th to 24.6% on April 23rd of the total population of Will County.

Even more encouraging is that as of April 23rd, 48% of Will County residents over the age of 18 have received their first dose or been fully vaccinated.

 

