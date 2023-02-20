4th Avenue Closure at Union Pacific Railroad Viaduct, Beginning Monday, February 20, and Reopening Friday, February 24

Beginning Monday, February 20, at 7:00 a.m., 4th Avenue at the UP Railroad viaduct in Joliet will be closed due to bridge structure repairs. A detour will be posted utilizing Eastern Avenue, 5th Avenue, and Gardner Street. The road will reopen by Friday, February 24, at 10:00 a.m.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.

For the detour plan, please click here.

City of Joliet press release