5 Memphis Police Officers Charged With Murder In Tyre Nichols’ Death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) – Five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office records showed Thursday that Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith were in custody.

They are all Black.

Each is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family say officers beat the 29-year-old father for three minutes during the Jan. 7 stop.

Nichols’ stepfather told The Associated Press he and Nichols’ mother are “fine with” the second-degree murder charges.