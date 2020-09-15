      Breaking News
500K Counterfeit N95 Masks Seized In Chicago

Sep 15, 2020 @ 12:35pm
In this undated photo provided by Outdoor Research in September 2020, a worker handles filter material for face masks in Seattle. A key challenge for N95 mask manufacturers racing to meet spiking demand is scarcity of meltblown textile. (Gerardo Villalobos/Outdoor Research via AP)

Authorities are investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 500-thousand counterfeit N95 masks last week in Chicago. The masks were confiscated from a shipment arriving from China September 10th. Officers sent 30 masks to a CDC testing office in West Virginia. The CDC concluded that ten-percent of the respirators tested had a filter efficiency rating below 95-percent. An appraisal estimated the domestic value of the masks to be more than three-million-dollars. The shipment was turned over to Homeland Security.

