I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook

Outbound I-55 lanes split, entrances and exits remain the same

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 55 bridge over Illinois 53, in Bolingbrook, a stage change will require two consecutive nights of lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 7.

To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting Monday night motorists should expect various lane closures overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in both directions of I-55 approaching Illinois 53. The ramps will not be impacted and at least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

By 5 a.m. each morning, lanes that were closured overnight will reopen and the following configuration will be in place:

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Inbound I-55

o The current lane split on inbound I-55 at Illinois 53 will be removed.

o All three inbound lanes will shift slightly to the right on to the new bridge deck.

o Entrances, exits and outbound I-55 will remain the same.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Outbound I-55

o The three outbound I-55 lanes approaching Illinois 53 will split.

o The two right outbound I-55 lanes will shift slightly to the left, while the left outbound lane will shift over to the inbound side (separated by barrier wall) and will merge back over to the outbound side after the bridge.

o Entrances and exits remain the same.

The new configuration will allow work to begin on the outbound portion of the bridge and is estimated to remain in place through late fall.

Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The $17.7 million project consists of replacing the existing I-55 bridges over Illinois 53 and Joliet Road with new wider structures, new deck overlays and approaches, resurfacing and new lighting. Work at I-55 over Illinois 53 is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The bridge replacements for I-55 over Joliet Road are anticipated to begin later this year and completed in 2024.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.