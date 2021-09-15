Plainfield South HS to host 4th annual band invitational

Plainfield South High School will host its 4th annual Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the school, 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.
Ten Chicago suburban high school marching bands will compete including bands from Plainfield High School-Central Campus, and Plainfield North and East high schools.
The Plainfield South High School band will perform an exhibition show around 7 p.m.
Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and the first performance will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and senior citizens, $15 for two adults, $20 for a family of three, and $25 for a family of four. Children younger than 5 are free.
Parking is free.
Concessions and invitational merchandise will be for sale.
Visit www.plainfieldsouthband.com for more information.