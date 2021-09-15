      Weather Alert

Plainfield South HS to host 4th annual band invitational

Sep 15, 2021 @ 8:27am
The Plainfield South High School marching band performs at a recent event.

Plainfield South High School will host its 4th annual Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the school, 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

 

Ten Chicago suburban high school marching bands will compete including bands from Plainfield High School-Central Campus, and Plainfield North and East high schools.

 

The Plainfield South High School band will perform an exhibition show around 7 p.m.

 

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and the first performance will begin at 3:30 p.m.

 

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and senior citizens, $15 for two adults, $20 for a family of three, and $25 for a family of four. Children younger than 5 are free.

 

Parking is free.

 

Concessions and invitational merchandise will be for sale.

 

Visit www.plainfieldsouthband.com for more information.

Popular Posts
Plainfield Issues Water Boil Order Through Monday
Romeoville Man Dies After Being Shot Inside A Vehicle
Joliet Central and West Football Games on Friday Night Canceled
Body Discovered Along Des Plaines River Banks in Joliet
Traffic Stop in Joliet Leads to Arrest
Connect With Us Listen To Us On