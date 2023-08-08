5th Annual Joliet Blues Festival 2023 Entertainment Schedule

The 5th annual Joliet Blues Festival will be held at the pavilion in beautiful Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park at 201 Jefferson Street on the west side of the Des Plaines river in downtown Joliet this Saturday, August 12th.

Free Parking is available on the south side of the park. The park opens at 3pm and will close at 10pm.

There will be food trucks, beer and wine available for purchase. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Festival attendees must show ID to enter. Guests may bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no umbrellas.

Security will be provided by the Joliet Police Department.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.