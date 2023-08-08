1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

5th Annual Joliet Blues Festival 2023 Entertainment Schedule

August 8, 2023 9:49AM CDT
Share
5th Annual Joliet Blues Festival 2023 Entertainment Schedule
File – photo courtesy Joliet Blues Fest

The 5th annual Joliet Blues Festival will be held at the pavilion in beautiful Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park at 201 Jefferson Street on the west side of the Des Plaines river in downtown Joliet this Saturday, August 12th.

File – photo courtesy Joliet Blues Fest

Free Parking is available on the south side of the park. The park opens at 3pm and will close at 10pm. 

There will be food trucks, beer and wine available for purchase. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Festival attendees must show ID to enter. Guests may bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no umbrellas.

Security will be provided by the Joliet Police Department.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Joliet man sentenced to 100 years in prison
3

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois
4

Hero Saves Woman's Life At Will County Courthouse
5

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook

Recent Posts