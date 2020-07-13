6 Day Heat Wave Of 1995 Took The Lives Of Hundreds In Midwest

      Breaking News
Do you remember the heat wave of 1995?  It was 25 years ago that Midwest suffered through a 6 day killer heat wave. July 11-18 of 1995 recorded a heat wave that killed over 700 people in the Chicagoland area. Our staff meteorologist Rick DiMiao says over the 6 day period the heat index was in triple digits for 4 out of 6 days. The nighttime lows were in the 80’s so the there was no chance for recovery. The heat index reached 119 degrees on July 13th.

The high inner-city death rates also can be read as poor access to air-conditioned rooms. While air conditioning may be a luxury in normal times, it can be a lifesaver during heat wave conditions.

The heat wave in July 1995 in Chicago was one of the worst weather-related disasters in Illinois history.

