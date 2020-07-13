6 Day Heat Wave Of 1995 Took The Lives Of Hundreds In Midwest
Do you remember the heat wave of 1995? It was 25 years ago that Midwest suffered through a 6 day killer heat wave. July 11-18 of 1995 recorded a heat wave that killed over 700 people in the Chicagoland area. Our staff meteorologist Rick DiMiao says over the 6 day period the heat index was in triple digits for 4 out of 6 days. The nighttime lows were in the 80’s so the there was no chance for recovery. The heat index reached 119 degrees on July 13th.
The high inner-city death rates also can be read as poor access to air-conditioned rooms. While air conditioning may be a luxury in normal times, it can be a lifesaver during heat wave conditions.
The heat wave in July 1995 in Chicago was one of the worst weather-related disasters in Illinois history.