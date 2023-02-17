1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

6 Shot Dead In Small Mississippi Town, Suspect In Custody

February 17, 2023 3:14PM CST
ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials say six people have been shot dead in a small, rural town near the Tennessee state line.

State Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirms the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office says he has been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect is in custody.

It is believed he acted alone, and officials do not have a motive yet.

Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census.

Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a reservoir that is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

