Man Arrested Following Sexual Assault

A man from Harwood Heights has been arrested on a charge of Criminal Sexual Assault. Fifty-year-old Paul Cadena was taken into custody earlier this morning after an investigation that he assaulted a woman at her home. Back on June 14th, a 49-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted in her Minooka home to the Joliet Police Department, then she went to an area hospital to undergo an exam. Once JPD learned that the assault occurred outside their jurisdiction, they turned over the investigation to Grundy County authorities.
During the investigation, the victim said she met Cadena through an online dating app, and they communicated on the app and through social media several times over the course of a month. After scheduling a date, the victim gave Cadena her address, where he came to the residence, asked to use the restroom, where the assault took place. Cadena was put into custody by the Chicago Police Department Fugitive Unit. He is currently being held until extradition to Grundy County, and bond has been set at $250,000