Will County to Host Free Book Reuse and Recycle Event in Joliet

Annual event offers free books to attendees
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant invites the public to the annual three-day Book Reuse and Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 – June 5 at Joliet Park District’s Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive.
“This is a great opportunity to recycle those old textbooks you kept all those years or browse and find a good summer read,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “We will keep thousands of books out of landfills because of this annual event.”
The public is invited to bring unused and unwanted books for reuse and recycling. Hardcover and paperback books will be accepted and shared for free with other attendees. Books that are not reused will be shipped for recycling at the end of the three-day event.
Attendees are welcome to pick up free books from those that are collected at the event. Recycling a book is not required to attend the event.
The event is sponsored by the Resource Recovery and Energy (RRE) Division of the Will County Land Use Department and the Joliet Park District. Questions can be directed to the RRE Division at (815) 774-7897.
More information can be found at www.willcountygreen.com.