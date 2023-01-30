1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

6th Memphis Officer Relieved Of Duty In Nichols Arrest

January 30, 2023 11:25AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A police spokeswoman says a sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest.

Rudolph said information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends.

 

