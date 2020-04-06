WCHD: 703 COVID-19 Cases in Will County
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there are 1,006 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 12,262 cases in 73 counties. The IDPH also announced 33 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 307 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
The Will County Health has stated that there are 703 confirmed cases in Will County with 22 confirmed deaths.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.