Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau Unveils Route 66 Monuments in Lockport and Romeoville

Photo L-R: Mayor Steven Streit-Lockport, Executive Director Bob Navarro- Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau held dedication ceremonies for monuments that were installed in Lockport and Romeoville several weeks ago. The signs, that are along iconic Route 66, are meant to give travelers photo opportunities and promote tourism along the historic roadway.

These two monuments are part of twelve that have either already been installed or will be installed, in the near future along Route 66. “The First Hundred Miles” extends from Chicago to Pontiac and holds some of the most memorable photo opportunities along the entire stretch of Route 66.

The Lockport sign can be found at 1327 South State Street near the Metra parking lot, while the Romeoville sign is at 55 Phelps Ave. in front of the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center.

Funding for the signs comes from a $1.5 million grant that the CVB secured earlier this year. The grant will be used to develop an integrated marketing campaign, exciting new projects, and enhancements to existing attractions that set the stage for an incredible journey along the iconic road through Illinois. These initiatives will elevate the Illinois Route 66 experience for tourists from all over the world as preparation begins for the upcoming 100th anniversary of Historic Route 66 in 2026.

