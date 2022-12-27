Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet

A 37-year-old Crete man has been arrested after an alleged Christmas Day armed robbery in Joliet. Larry Johnson has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.

On Christmas morning at 3:20 am Joliet Police were called to the Pilot Travel Center on Laraway Road for a report of an armed robbery. An investigation showed that a man, later identified as Johnson, went behind the counter and pulled a gun on the clerk. He is then said to have pressed the handgun against the employee and demanded cash. After the employee indicated that she was unable to open the cash register, Johnson is accused of stealing cigarettes and fleeing the store.

After sharing a description of a vehicle with surrounding law enforcement agencies, officers located the car near South Chicago Street and I-80. Police attempted to stop the vehicle on westbound Interstate 80 near Larkin Avenue. Johnson refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Johnson fled Officers westbound on Interstate 80 at speeds as high as 100 miles per hour.

Johnson’s vehicle was eventually disabled by spike strips deployed by the Channahon Police Department. The car crashed into a ditch near South Larkin Avenue and Mound Road. Following the crash, Johnson ran from the vehicle. Officers pursued on foot and placed him in custody following the deployment of a taser.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from the scene of the accident. It was determined that the handgun’s serial number had been defaced. Johnson was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment. His bond has been set at $1.2 million.