Joliet Police: Have You Seen This Woman
January 18, 2023 2:00PM CST
The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult female from the 800 block of Krings Lane on January 14.
Kristina Duda is a 21-year-old female, 4’06” & 95 lbs, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue/white hooded sweatshirt with an image of a wolf and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kristina Duda is encouraged to contact Joliet Police Detective Gombosi at (815)724-3188.