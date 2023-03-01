Joliet Man Accused of Dealing Drugs

Gregory Williams (Photo: Joliet Police)

A 36-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly dealing drugs in Joliet. Gregory Williams has been charged with five counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance , Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon , and Defacing Identification Marks of Firearm.

On Tuesday night, at 7:24 PM, Joliet Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle near Briggs and Belmont after police saw Williams in the car. He had been identified as a suspect who was believed to be selling narcotics in the Joliet area.

Williams was placed into custody without incident. Upon search of Williams and the vehicle, Officers recovered suspected cocaine, multiple prescription pills, multiple ecstasy pills, live ammunition, cannabis, and THC wax.

Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was also executed at Williams’ residence in the 200 block of North Hickory Street. Officers recovered a loaded handgun and cannabis. It was determined that the serial number of the handgun had been defaced.