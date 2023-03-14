Joliet Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop

A 27-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop. Geonte Roberts has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer.

On Tuesday night, at 9:01 PM, Joliet Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Herkimer Street and Clay Street for tinted windows. Roberts was identified as the driver.

During the traffic stop, Officers observed an open alcohol container inside the vehicle and requested that Roberts exit the vehicle. He refused that command and then fled from the traffic stop in his vehicle.

The vehicle was later found in the residence driveway in the 0-100 block of Fourth Avenue unoccupied. Roberts emerged from the house and was placed into custody without incident.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun after searching the vehicle. Roberts was also cited for Driving while License Suspended, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, No Window Treatment on Windows Adjacent to Driver, Disobeying a Stop Sign, Improper Lane Usage, and Illegal Transportation of Open Alcohol by Driver.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.