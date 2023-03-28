Wolf Road bridge over I-80 to close March 29

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wolf Road over Interstate 80, in Mokena and Orland Park, will resume, weather permitting, Wednesday, March 29.

To accommodate the work, a full closure of Wolf Road between 183rd and 187th streets will be required through, weather permitting, late August. A posted detour will direct motorists to 191st Street, LaGrange Road (U.S. 45) and 179th Street. Motorists also should expect occasional overnight lane closures and lane shifts on I-80 approaching Wolf Road throughout the project.

The $4.7 million project, which consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new wider structure, installing new storm sewers, along with resurfacing and landscaping, is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.