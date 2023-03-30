Former President Trump Set To Be Indicted By Manhattan District Attorney

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters during a rally on October 31, 2020 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

According to reports from the New York Times, Former President Trump will be indicted in the next few days. The Democratic Manhattan DA is charging Trump in his alleged hush money payment case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It involves payments Trump’s former lawyer may have made to Daniels during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign to cover-up Trump’s alleged affair.

Trump is blasting the decision to indict him by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday. Calling the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history,” Trump attacked Democrats in general, and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in particular. In a statement, Trump called Bragg “a disgrace,” saying he was “hand-picked and funded by George Soros,” and that Bragg is “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work.” He also complained that the grand jury indicted “a completely innocent person.”

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is slamming a New York grand jury’s vote to indict former President Trump. In a tweet Thursday, DeSantis said the “weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.” He noted it’s “un-American.” DeSantis added that his state won’t assist in an extradition request if one is made for Trump. The Florida governor is expected to be an opponent of Trump’s for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Also, the office of the Manhattan District Attorney says it has contracted former President Trump’s lawyer to coordinate Trump’s surrender after news of his indictment. A spokesperson for Alvin Bragg added that details on his arraignment date are still pending. The office notes that the indictment remains under seal. An attorney for Trump told NBC News that the former president is expected to surrender early next week.|

