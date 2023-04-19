1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

I-55 Resurfacing in Will County Resumes Tonight

April 19, 2023 3:23PM CDT
Share
I-55 Resurfacing in Will County Resumes Tonight
I-55/md

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching and resurfacing of southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, in Will County, will require overnight and weekend lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, April 19. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. The $24 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 13.6-mile stretch of I-55, is expected to be completed later this fall.

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
3

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
4

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts