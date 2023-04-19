I-55 Resurfacing in Will County Resumes Tonight

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching and resurfacing of southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, in Will County, will require overnight and weekend lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, April 19. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. The $24 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 13.6-mile stretch of I-55, is expected to be completed later this fall.