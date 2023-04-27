Man found Guilty in Violent 2022 Stabbing of Bolingbrook Resident in Victim’s Home

On Thursday a Will County jury today found 37-year-old Ivan Atilano, of Bolingbrook, guilty of Attempt Murder, Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Trespass to Residence, and Domestic Battery in the September 2022 stabbing of a Bolingbrook resident multiple times in his own home.

On September 22, 2022, Atilano tracked down ex-girlfriend Tatiana Guzman who was sleeping at the Bolingbrook home of Felix Lopez. Guzman heard noises in the backyard and went outside to check at about midnight.

Atilano was standing in the backyard and asked Guzman to speak with him. When she refused, Atilano became angry and pushed Guzman down a flight of stairs. Atilano then entered the home and jumped on Felix Lopez. While Lopez was on the ground, Atilano stabbed him multiple times as Guzman yelled at Atilano to stop and tried hitting him in the back.

Guzman’s 9-year-old daughter, who was home at the time, saw the stabbing. Lopez’s sister heard the commotion and came out of her room to see what was wrong. Atilano then fled the scene, running up the stairs and out of the house. When officers arrived, they found Lopez in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

Atilano has a prior felony conviction from 2009 for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. Sentencing is scheduled for June 27. The sentencing range for Atilano is 12 to 60 years.