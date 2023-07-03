1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois’ New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st

July 3, 2023 12:04PM CDT
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

It’s a new month, and there are lots of new laws on both sides of the river.Illinois saw dozens of new laws take effect on Saturday. The biggest change is a tax increase on gas and groceries. The tax on groceries will go up one-percent, while the state’s gas tax will jump by about three cents a gallon. There are also new laws for school libraries, a state-based Obamacare marketplace in Illinois, and a technical change for the State Police that changes ‘accidents’ to ‘crashes.’

