Illinois’ New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st

It’s a new month, and there are lots of new laws on both sides of the river.Illinois saw dozens of new laws take effect on Saturday. The biggest change is a tax increase on gas and groceries. The tax on groceries will go up one-percent, while the state’s gas tax will jump by about three cents a gallon. There are also new laws for school libraries, a state-based Obamacare marketplace in Illinois, and a technical change for the State Police that changes ‘accidents’ to ‘crashes.’