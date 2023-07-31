Former Choir Teacher Guilty Of Inappropriate Sexual Contact With Student

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced that a former choir teacher at Metea Valley High School has been sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for having inappropriate sexual contact with a former student. Nathan Bramstedt, 43 (d.o.b. 10/27/1979) of Oswego, appeared in court this morning where he entered a plea of guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Assault – Position of Trust/Authority, a Class 1 Felony, in front of Judge Daniel Guerin, who handed down the sentence. On April 9, 2022, Bramstedt appeared at a bond hearing where his bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply. On April 11, Bramstedt posted the necessary 10%, or $50,000, and was released from custody.

Beginning in February 2019, through June 2019, Bramstedt sexually assaulted his victim, who was seventeen years old at the time, on multiple occasions at multiple locations within the school. The abuse came to light when the victim notified authorities, who in turn notified the DuPage County Children’s Center who opened an investigation into the matter.

“Teachers are role models who students look up to and in whom parents place a great amount of trust,” Berlin said. “Mr. Bramstedt abused this position of trust and authority in the worst possible way. I thank officials at Metea Valley High School for their complete cooperation throughout this investigation. I also thank the DuPage County Children’s Center, particularly Investigator Boris Vrbos and Aurora Police Department Detective Laura Kolanowski as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Fisher for their work on this case and their ongoing efforts in protecting our children from sexual predators.”

Bramstedt will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.