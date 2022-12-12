90 Year Old Graduates From NIU More Than 70 Years After Starting College

File photo (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

A 90-year-old Geneseo woman is finally a college graduate more than 70 years after starting her college education. Joyce DeFauw graduated yesterday from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of General Studies degree. She first enrolled in 1951 but dropped out a few semesters short of graduating to get married and have children. DeFauw returned to the school in 2019 after being encouraged by her family to finish her degree through online classes.