Joliet Man Arrested After Confrontation with Police

A 31-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after a confrontation with police. Kevin Williams has been charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts) and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

It was on Saturday night, at 11:03 p.m., Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of North Center Street after receiving a call about a 20-year-old woman suffering a mental health crisis.

Shortly after arriving, the female had indicated her intent to harm herself and then attempted to jump from an open second story window. Officers and Fire Department personnel were able to pull her back into the home.

While they were securing the female, Williams approached and attempted to prevent authorities from helping the woman. He then attempted to block entry into the home to responding Officers by refusing to open the door.

Officers were able to enter and Williams was then placed into custody without further

incident. The 20-year-old female was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a mental health evaluation.