1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

UPD: Smoke And Fumes Lead To Evacuation Of Joliet West E Building

September 25, 2023 11:05AM CDT
Share
UPD: Smoke And Fumes Lead To Evacuation Of Joliet West E Building
File photo – Joliet West High School/md

Joliet Fire Department confirming that due to a refrigeration leak that set off the alarm and caused haze in the building at Joliet West High School’s E building Monday morning. Initially WJOL had reports that the fire started after a projector overheated and blew up. The message send out to parents said there was smoke in the basement caused by a malfunction of a motor. Joliet Fire Department Chief Jeff Carey tells WJOL that no one was transported to the hospital by the fire department.

Joliet West message on their website, “This is an update regarding the evacuation that occurred at Joliet West this morning. The Joliet Fire Department has determined that it is safe to be in the building, although fire alarms are continuing to go off periodically.”

“This morning Joliet West High School was safely evacuated due to smoke and fumes emitting from the basement of the E Building.  The Joliet Fire Department arrived quickly on scene and has determined that the smoke and fumes were caused by a malfunction of a motor.”

“Classes in the E Building have moved to another location today. Students will be permitted to retrieve their belongings later today.”

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Will County Officials File a Temporary Restraining Order Against A Rodeo In Joliet
3

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
4

Joliet Murder Suspect Arrested in Tijuana, Mexico
5

Four People Found Shot To Death In Romeoville Home

Recent Posts