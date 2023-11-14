Two charged after fight at Joliet casino

A pair of arrests have been made after a fight at a Joliet casino. Devonte Turner (25, Joliet) and Aspen Kenney (23, Joliet) have been charged with Aggravated Battery to Private Security. It was on Sunday morning at 3:55 a.m. that Joliet Police were called to Hollywood Casino for a report of a security guard who had been battered by two casino patrons.

Shortly after arriving officers learned that security guards saw a male involved in an argument with a female on the casino floor and when the casino security guard attempted to intervene to stop the guard was struck by Turner. When the security guard attempted to detain Turner, Kenney then struck the guard in the head. Both Turner and Kenney were then detained for Officers, who placed both into custody without incident.

Officers learned that Turner held two active Will County arrest warrants for failing to appear in court on previous domestic battery and traffic charges.