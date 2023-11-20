Victim Identified After Man Charged in Deadly Attack at Nursing Facility

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers reporting the death of Michael Pappas a 61-year-old Joliet male who was pronounced deceased at 12:25 am on Saturday November 18th, 2023, in the 1300 block of Rowell Avenue. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Sunday November 19th, 2023. Final cause and manner will be determined after Police, Autopsy and toxicological reports are completed.

A 71-year-old Joliet man has been charged with the murder of a 61-year-old man. William Paschall has been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery to a Person 60 Years of Age or Older. On Friday night at 9:25 p.m. the Joliet Police Department was called to Salem Village Nursing after learning that a resident has been attacked. Shortly after arriving, Joliet Police found an unresponsive 61-year-old man in the laundry room.

WJOL has been told that Paschall attacked the victim while in the laundry room after becoming angry about the victim’s use of the on-site washing machine. Despite the attempts at life saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Identification of the victim and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.