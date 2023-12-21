Channahon Police have shared additional information regarding an October robbery at a local truck stop. It was on October 30, at 2:37 a.m. that authorities were called to the Love’s Traffic Stop on Bluff Road for a report of a robbery.

Officers learned a black male, wearing a black ski mask and gloves, dressed in camouflage

clothing, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working at the counter. A

weapon was implied, but not displayed.

The employee working at the time complied and gave the suspect the cash from the register. The suspect fled the area in a dark colored SUV prior to officers arriving. No one was injured during the robbery.

During the course of this investigation, it was revealed the suspect of the Love’s robbery in

Channahon was involved in two (2) additional armed robberies, one in Lake County, Illinois and another in Jasper County, Indiana. Channahon Police detectives worked closely with law enforcement in these communities and identified the suspect as Christopher Cannon, age 42, of Chicago.

Cannon was indicted by a Will County Grand Jury for Aggravated Robbery, a class one felony and Attempted Aggravated Robbery, a class two felony.