1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

December 20, 2023 11:16PM CST
Share
Channahon Police Department

Channahon Police have shared additional information regarding an October robbery at a local truck stop. It was on October 30, at 2:37 a.m. that authorities were called to the Love’s Traffic Stop on Bluff Road for a report of a robbery.

Officers learned a black male, wearing a black ski mask and gloves, dressed in camouflage
clothing, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working at the counter. A
weapon was implied, but not displayed.

The employee working at the time complied and gave the suspect the cash from the register. The suspect fled the area in a dark colored SUV prior to officers arriving. No one was injured during the robbery.

During the course of this investigation, it was revealed the suspect of the Love’s robbery in
Channahon was involved in two (2) additional armed robberies, one in Lake County, Illinois and another in Jasper County, Indiana. Channahon Police detectives worked closely with law enforcement in these communities and identified the suspect as Christopher Cannon, age 42, of Chicago.

Cannon was indicted by a Will County Grand Jury for Aggravated Robbery, a class one felony and Attempted Aggravated Robbery, a class two felony.

Popular Posts

1

Heavy Equipment Needed To Clear 600 Pound Animal From Interstate
2

Bull Elk From Wisconsin That Traveled To Joliet Area Has A Name And Reputation
3

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing In Lockport and Subsequent Police Chase
4

Plainfield Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Victim 18 Times In Lockport Parking Lot
5

Semi-truck goes off the road in Will County

Recent Posts

2 hours ago