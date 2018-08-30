A 6 Hour Traffic Jam Results In Charges

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer that overturned on I-80 at I-55 yesterday, has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. It was at 8:19 a.m. that Illinois State Police responded to a crash on I-80 eastbound just east of I-55. The commercial motor vehicle was traveling on the ramp from I-55 northbound to I-80 eastbound when it lost control and overturned across all lanes on I-80 just east of I-55. The ramp and the right lane were shut down until 2:30 p.m. while the vehicle was being removed. There were no injuries reported from the crash but motorists were stopped for hours.