A Bridge In Shorewood Needs To Be Replaced

The Village of Shorewood has the funds to rebuild a decaying bridge but one land owner is holding out. The Seil Road bridge over the DuPage River is currently down to one lane. Last year the weight limit on the bridge was lowered and a survey found the bridge to be in bad shape in April. There could come a time when the bridge is shut down all together for safety reasons.

In the meantime, the bridge could be rebuilt, but the Village needs agreements for 13 different parcels of land of which they have agreements for 12 with one holdout land owner.

Currently the bridge is down to a single lane.

If the land is acquired, the bridge will take at least 18 months to build.

This will be discussed further at the Village Board meeting next week.