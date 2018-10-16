A Brutal Morning Commute On I-80 Otherwise Known As Tuesday

It was a brutal morning commute on I-80 westbound this morning, with a multiple vehicle crash at Rowell Avenue. Motorists were stuck on I-80 for over an hour and a half. No word of injuries. Westbound I-80 was a parking lot from 7:45 this morning until about 9:15 before traffic started moving. The miles long delay stretched from Wolf Road to Richards Street.

In the last few weeks alone, we’ve seen huge problems on I-80. On Tuesday, October 9th, a semi-tractor trailer lost control of his commercial vehicle and jackknifed into the center median ditch of westbound I-80 east of I-55. This happened at around 4:30 p.m. The left lane was shut down until 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 3rd a fiery crash on I-80 and Richards occurred after a Shorewood man on his motorcycle was on his way to his first day of work at a new job when he ran into the back of a semi-trailer. This happened around 6 a.m. Thankfully the 24-year-old is recovering from serious injuries.