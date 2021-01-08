A Chicago Man Arrested After Residential Burglary In Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook/md
On January 5th, 2021, Bolingbrook investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Deon O. McLaughlin, 51 years of age, from the 2100 block of West Warren Drive, Chicago, for Residential Burglary and Theft. This case required an in-depth investigation and a strong team effort by the Patrol and Investigations Divisions of the Bolingbrook Police Department.
On December 12th, 2020, at approximately 6:00am, McLaughlin allegedly entered a home in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, Bolingbrook, and stole a purse from the residence. Shortly after the burglary, a credit card from the purse was used in Woodridge.
McLaughlin was located in Chicago with the assistance of Chicago Police and taken into custody on January 6th, 2021. McLaughlin was processed at the Bolingbrook Police Department and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on the warrant. McLaughlin’s bond was set at $200,00.00.