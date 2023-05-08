A Date to Celebrate: June 4, 2023 Frankfort’s 60423 ZIP Code

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, Frankfort will celebrate a day that comes around just once in a century – the date when the calendar corresponds with the Frankfort ZIP Code 60423 or 6-04-23. The Village of Frankfort, in partnership with local organizations, will host a FREE, community-wide, all-day celebration which will take place at Breidert Green in downtown Frankfort. The event will kick off at 9 AM with the Country Market. Throughout the day and evening, the festivities will feature family-friendly games, entertainment, arts and crafts, a bean bag tournament, along with live music performances by the Frankfort Brass Band, Grace & John Music, and the Good Clean Fun Band. Residents of 60423 are encouraged to assemble at Breidert Green at approximately 6:04:23 p.m. for a community photo.

The Village of Frankfort is thrilled to offer an epic grand finale experience to 60423 Day, with a first-of-its-kind in the south suburbs drone show! Spectators will turn their eyes to the sky to view an elaborate 60423 customized dynamic aerial display involving 100 flying illuminated drones synchronized to music. Viewers should convene at or nearby Breidert Green by 8:45 PM for the launch of a spectacular sky show.

“The Zip Code Day is intended to be a unifying event for the entire community. The celebration incorporates activities that highlight what Frankfort is all about, as we celebrate our past, present, and future,” commented Mayor Ogle.

Follow the Village of Frankfort on Facebook for the most up-to-date details and schedule of events for 60423 Day.

press release