USF to Host Virtual Presentation on Reporting Domestic Violence
USF Press Release
A Discussion On Overcoming Obstacles When Reporting Abuse Will Include Two People Close To The Drew Peterson Case
The University of St. Francis will host “Breaking the Silence: Overcoming Obstacles to Reporting Abuse”, a special virtual presentation, on Tuesday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
The presentation will discuss the case of Drew Peterson, which drew national publicity in 2007. Norma Peterson, sister-in-law of Stacy Peterson (Drew Peterson’s fourth wife who has been missing since 2007), will share her journey of raising awareness of the Evidentiary Abuse Affidavit (EAA), which is a viable tool for victims of domestic violence, law enforcement, and the judicial system. Pastor Neil Schori, who served as a key witness in Drew Peterson’s trial, will share his story of counseling Stacy Peterson and the role of the church in supporting abuse victims. The panel of experts will discuss how the EAA can be used in the criminal justice system. Panelists include: Ron Hain, Kane County Sheriff; Michelle Cruz, former Massachusetts State Victims Advocate; and Jaime Mosser, Kane County State’s Attorney.
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148442646953 or contact Stacy Dewald, Ph.D., USF Assistant Professor of Criminal & Social Justice, at [email protected]