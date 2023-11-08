A Free Veteran’s Day Breakfast For Veterans And Their Families In Joliet

Calling all Veterans, their families and Veteran caregivers!

Join us for a heartwarming Veterans Day Breakfast & Celebration on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM. This in-person event is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to our brave Veterans.

Start your Saturday off right by indulging in a delicious catered pancake station and meet local Veterans. What better way to connect with fellow attendees, Veteran and their families than over pancakes!

Veterans in attendance will be allowed to share their stories of valor and sacrifice while serving our country.

All attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a variety of activities including:

Interactive photo booth

Letter writing station

Participate in Operation Green Light

ROTC Marching Band

Donate warm clothing items

We will also have information on the latest Veterans benefits and how to get your Veterans story into the United States Library of Congress!

Let’s come together as a community to show our unwavering support and appreciation for those who have selflessly served our nation.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to express your gratitude and celebrate the courage of our Veterans. While this is a free event, please register here so organizers have plenty of food.

Mark your calendars for the Veterans Day Breakfast & Celebration and join us for a memorable event that pays tribute to our heroes.

All proceeds benefit Will County Veterans!